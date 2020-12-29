Economy

Founder of Prostor network intends to acquire control over FMCG distributor Euromix

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) is considering the acquisition of AMC Prime Assets Management LLC (Dnipro), acting on behalf of and in the interests of the Closed Nondiversified Venture Capital Investment Fund Vista Business Group of businessman Vadym Tuhai, a share in the authorized capital of the Ukrainian-American LLC Euromix with foreign investments (Kyiv).

The relevant issue of granting permission was included in the committee's agenda on December 29.

According to the ministry, the acquisition of a stake in the authorized capital of the company will ensure that 50% of the votes in its supreme governing body are exceeded.

Euromix was founded in 1996 and is engaged in import, logistics and distribution in the FMCG sector in Ukraine. The company also has warehouse complexes with a total area of over 25,000 square meters.

According to the company's financial statements, at the end of 2019, net profit amounted to UAH 27.9 million, revenue - UAH 4.2 billion.

The company plans to launch its own online store and open branches in the south of Ukraine, according to the report.

