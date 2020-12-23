Recently created United Energy LLC wins auction to develop manganese ore deposit

United Energy LLC (Kyiv) has won an electronic auction for the sale of a special permit for the development of the Pokrovsky site of manganese ore, offering UAH 10 million with the initial price being UAH 186,371 excluding VAT.

According to the data on the website of the auction, Department of Ecology and Geology of the Academy of Mining Sciences of Ukraine, Kings Consulting Group LLC, Maxiprom Group LLC, PrJSC Marhanets GOK, PrJSC Pokrovsky GOK and Eastmetall LLC also fought for the five-year right for geological exploration of this site and its experimental-industrial development.

The Pokrovsky deposit is administratively located in the west of the city of Pokrov, Apostolove district, Dnipropetrovsk region, near the Kryvi Luky tailing dump of Pokrovsky GOK, on the lands of Apostolove village council.

United Energy LLC (Kyiv) was registered in July 2019. Its core business is non-specialized wholesale trade, the minor ones are extraction of coal, crude oil and gas, production of coke, petroleum products, production of cast iron, steel and ferroalloys, and others.

The owner of the company is resident of Ukraine Bohdan Topchiy.

The charter capital of the company is UAH 3 million.