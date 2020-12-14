Economy

18:59 14.12.2020

NBU recognizes Misto Bank owned by Fursin as insolvent

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) recognized Misto Bank (Odesa) owned by Ivan Fursin (97.180668% of shares) as insolvent, which as of October 1, 2020, in terms of total assets, ranked 53rd (UAH 1.498 billion) among 74 banks operating in the country, the bank's press service said on Monday.

The corresponding decision was approved by the NBU Board Resolution No. 735-rsh/BT dated December 14, 2020.

"The Board of the National Bank made a decision to put JSC Misto Bank on a list of insolvent banks due to the decrease in capital ratios by 50% or more from the minimum established level," the message says.

