12:51 11.12.2020

Ukraine and Israel plan to start exchange of experience between port services – The Embassy

The Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk visited the city of Ashdod, where he got acquainted with the work of port services. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«Within the framework of the visit, the Ukrainian Ambassador visited the port of Ashdod and met with the General Director of the port, Moshe Zana. The ambassador got acquainted with the work of port services, innovative technological solutions and plans for the development of the port infrastructure. The parties agreed to study the issue of exchange of experience between the port services of Ukraine and Israel», - the message says.

The ambassador also took part in the solemn ceremony of lighting Hanukkah candles at the synagogue in Ashdod.

 

