13:55 16.10.2020

NBU denies fact of submitting proposal for dismissing current NBU governor deputies by NBU head to NBU Council

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has denied that Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko submitted a proposal to dismiss his acting deputies to the NBU Council, the central bank's press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

"The governor of the NBU did not submit a proposal to the NBU Council about the dismissal of his current deputies," the press service said.

