Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine intends to finalize the new version of the Energy Strategy taking into account the key elements of the European Green Deal, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration Yaroslav Demchenkov has said.

"The European Green Deal is important in the context of Ukraine's integration into the EU. We share the goals of this deal. Being supporters of the policy of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonizing the economy, the Ministry of Energy plans to reflect the key elements of this European initiative in the new version of the Energy Strategy," he said at a final online conference devoted to the closure of EU Twinning project, which offered an analysis of the results and a discussion of the new European Green Deal as a driver of an energy transition to renewable energy sources held on Tuesday.

In addition, within the framework of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, Ukraine is already implementing Directive 2009/28/EC on the promotion of the use of energy from renewable sources, introducing leading-edge global tools in the field of bioenergy development and starting to prepare for the hydrogen concept.

"We also pay attention to the development of bioenergy as one of the ways to replace natural gas, reduce the level of import dependence and strengthen the economy of the state. Given the country's agrarian status, the potential for the development of bioenergy is high," Demchenkov said.

The deputy minister of energy also said that in connection with the rapid growth of renewable energy facilities (RES) capacities, Ukraine faced significant technical and economic difficulties. Therefore, after lengthy discussions with renewable energy market players, a memorandum of understanding was concluded to resolve problematic issues in this sector. In addition, on July 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at first reading government's bill No. 3658 on the conditions for supporting RES.