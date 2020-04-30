Study: 72% of Ukrainians found local substitute to the foreign made medicines

Economy

72 percent of Ukrainians have optimized their “medical diet” and turned from foreign medicines to more affordable Ukrainian analogues, reads the sociological research “Attitude and consumer behavior towards foreign and Ukrainian-made OTC pharmaceuticals” published by the Corestone company. 

The study, made in partnership with pharmaceutical company “Darnitsa”, reads that 9% of respondents have strong distrust to the Ukrainian producers. The main reason of the distrust – is a stereotype about the bad quality of Ukrainian medicines. And 16 % of respondents are not informed about the fact that medicines with the same active fraction might have different names. 

The study took place from February 26 until March 11 2020. Overall 2023 people from all over Ukraine, except for temporary occupied territories, took part in a study.  

As reported earlier, Ukrainian pharmaceutical industry was included into top-5 industries with most intensive investments. Also company Fitch Solutions included Ukrainian pharma to high-reward markets category or the markets with high potential. Analytics see that the widening of people’s access to health care because of the health care reform, programs of state compensation for medicines like “Affordable medicines” were the key factors of growth of the Ukrainian pharma.

 

 

