Economy

13:56 21.04.2020

Darnitsa forms strategic stockpile of raw materials needed for production of critically important medicines

2 min read
Pharmaceutical company Darnitsa has gathered sufficient stockpile of medicines, that can be used to treat difficult and critical patients, infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Doctors estimate COVID-19 positive intensive care patients, attached to lung ventilators, could require up to 50 different medicines. 

Darnitsa Group Chairman of Board Dmytro Shymkiv also mentioned that Darnitsa forms stockpiles of raw materials needed for production of medicines necessary in future.  

“Ukraine must have a strategic stockpile of medicines. We are talking about sedatives, anesthetics, reanimation agents, antibiotics and muscle relaxants. Darnitsa’s product portfolio includes significant part of medicines, that can be used during emergencies, in particular - COVID-19 cases. We think these stockpiles would be enough to cover a 2-4 months’ treatment period. We also store raw materials in order to fix up the production of medicines needed for health care system,” Shymkiv said. 

Shymkiv reminded that the Cabinet of Ministers included Darnitsa’s medicines into the list of medical agents, health care products and equipment needed to prevent the spreading of COVID-19, approved in March. 

“Darnitsa also produces other medicines, not approved by the government, people might need in critical situations,” he added.

Because of the increasing number of the infected people in European Union, European Commission predicted a threat of deficit of medicines needed for treatment of COVID-19 patients. 

 As reported earlier,  pharmaceutical company Darnitsa got state registration on the substance of hydroxychloroquine, a medical agent included into the national protocol of coronavirus infection treatment as an agent of experimental therapy. The company also continues to get ready for a production of a medicine, based on hydroxychloroquine. 

 Also Darnitsa changed the production plans in order to increase making of the antiviral “Immustat” and fever reducer “Paracetamol-Darnitsa”, that can be used during the epidemics of virus infections. 

The company sent additional 100,000 packages of “Immustat” to the pharmacies and will also produce 1.6 million packages of “Paracetamol-Darnitsa” in April. 

Pharmaceutical company Darnitsa was founded in 1930. Since 1998 the company has been a leader in Ukraine in terms of medicines production by volume. Darnitsa took 13.76 percent of Ukrainian market in 2019. Cardiology, neurology, and pain problems solutions are among strategic directions of Darnitsa’s portfolio development. Zagoriy family is the beneficiary of the company.

Interfax-Ukraine
