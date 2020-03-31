NBU buys $64 mln in interbank FX market on Tuesday

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on Tuesday bought $64 million in the interbank foreign exchange market to smooth out excessive exchange rate fluctuations, while on Monday the central bank did not enter the market with interventions.

"It was $64 million, not sold but bought by the National Bank in the interbank foreign exchange market. Positive news from the Verkhovna Rada, which brought Ukraine closer to the new program of cooperation with the IMF, probably encouraged the foreign exchange market," the NBU said in a statement.

On March 31, the supply of currency from the business exceeded demand, so the national currency strengthened.