NBU raises offer for exchange of non-cash euros for cash on Friday to EUR 200 mln

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on Friday increased its offer to exchange non-cash euros for cash to EUR 200 million, Deputy Governor of the NBU Oleg Churiy has said.

"We saw a trend at the beginning of this week when banks did not have enough cash. This is due to problems with air traffic. We were involved in the solution of this problem and have already provided the banks with a sufficient number of banknotes in euros. Yesterday we held the first auction ... We sold EUR 100 million, the demand was EUR 36 million. Today we are holding another auction, already for EUR 200 million in cash euros for non-cash euros," Churiy said during an online briefing on Friday.

The central bank will report on the results of the auction at the end of the working day.