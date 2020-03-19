Economy

12:12 19.03.2020

NBU introduces long-term refinancing of banks for up to five years

1 min read
NBU introduces long-term refinancing of banks for up to five years

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in addition to conventional short-term tools of refinancing of banks is introducing long-term refinancing for the period of up to five years, the NBU said on Wednesday.

"This step is aimed at meeting several goals at once, related both to maintaining financial stability in the country and stimulating economic growth," the regulator said.

According to its calculations, the long-term refinancing mechanism will support hryvnia bank lending, enhancing the effect of other measures taken by the National Bank over the past months: lowering the refinancing rate and introducing incentive reserve standards.

"Secondly, the new instrument will serve as an additional guarantee of maintaining sufficient liquidity in the banking system. This, in particular, is also important for the smooth conduct of client operations in the face of deteriorating market sentiment due to the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19," the NBU said.

According to the report, the frequency of tenders to maintain bank liquidity, volumes, terms and other parameters of long-term refinancing will be determined by individual decisions of the Board of the National Bank after consideration of these issues by its Monetary Policy Committee.

Tags: #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:11 19.03.2020
NBU seeks to postpone submission of annual financial statements by banks, transfer assessment of banks' business models

NBU seeks to postpone submission of annual financial statements by banks, transfer assessment of banks' business models

11:53 19.03.2020
Ukraine consulting with IMF on possibility of receiving emergency financing over COVID-19 – NBU

Ukraine consulting with IMF on possibility of receiving emergency financing over COVID-19 – NBU

11:06 19.03.2020
NBU permits banks to award clients with benefits in servicing performing loans during quarantine period

NBU permits banks to award clients with benefits in servicing performing loans during quarantine period

16:57 17.03.2020
NBU arranging alternative supply of cash currency to Ukraine, asks to wait, not panic

NBU arranging alternative supply of cash currency to Ukraine, asks to wait, not panic

16:10 17.03.2020
Impact of crisis on Ukraine's balance of payment to be from neutral to possible positive – NBU

Impact of crisis on Ukraine's balance of payment to be from neutral to possible positive – NBU

16:06 17.03.2020
NBU spends up to $1 bln to support hryvnia since early 2020, FX reserves exceed $25 bln, enough to smooth fluctuations

NBU spends up to $1 bln to support hryvnia since early 2020, FX reserves exceed $25 bln, enough to smooth fluctuations

16:00 16.03.2020
Volume of remittances to Ukraine could fall by $0.5-1 bln, outflow of currency by about $1.5 bln due to COVID-19 – NBU

Volume of remittances to Ukraine could fall by $0.5-1 bln, outflow of currency by about $1.5 bln due to COVID-19 – NBU

17:09 12.03.2020
Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

14:59 12.03.2020
NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

14:30 12.03.2020
NBU could review inflation forecast in April depending on developments

NBU could review inflation forecast in April depending on developments

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine consulting with IMF on possibility of receiving emergency financing over COVID-19 – NBU

NBU permits banks to award clients with benefits in servicing performing loans during quarantine period

Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

SCM proposes to create economic health HQ

NBU arranging alternative supply of cash currency to Ukraine, asks to wait, not panic

LATEST

Cabinet introduces U.S. citizen Bensh to Naftogaz supervisory board

Ukroboronprom restores artificial lung ventilators production at Burevisnyk in Kyiv, to launch FFP3 respirators output at Novator in Khmelnytsky

Govt to draft bill on state budget's stabilization fund creation

SkyUp to carry out charter flights from Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Lisbon to Kyiv

Large business, local authorities create regional crisis response team to combat COVID-19

Business calls on Health Ministry to unlock registration of disinfectants

PrivatBank suspends cash foreign currency purchase, sale, switches to online transactions

Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

SCM proposes to create economic health HQ

Supreme Court to continue hearing Surkis case against PrivatBank on April 16 – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD