Who could be disconnected from YouTube: expert explained the fate of unlicensed IPTV/OTT set-top boxes

The representative of the Ukrainian manufacturer of IPTV/OTT set-top boxes ("Infomir") explaines who is facing a possible disconnection of the YouTube service in the nearest future.

Infomir marketing director Igor Oklander described the situation in detail on his blog for Bukvy. Since the Ukrainian manufacturer is an official partner of Android TV, blocking YouTube on its set-top boxes does not threaten anyone. Non-certified devices will be blocked. We are talking about cheap (mostly Chinese) counterparts without a license agreement with Android TV.

“Previously, YouTube was accessible to everyone and was not regulated. However, Google’s policy has recently changed, and now the service has a built-in affiliate program for manufacturers. Google obliges manufacturers to maintain and update them, so there will be guaranteed access to YouTube”, writes Igor Oklander.

Android TV certification is not a formality, but a system of stringent requirements put forward those who produce them. “Non-certified set-top boxes and televisions will not immediately leave the market, but over time, licensed devices will inevitably replace them”, the expert comments.

To avoid blocking YouTube, users of non-certified devices have a choice: buy either Smart TV or an Android TV set-top box.

The last have no less capabilities than expensive TVs.

For example, the IPTV/OTT set-top box MAG425A, produced by Infomir, is voice-controlled, has the ability to send images from a smartphone to a large screen.

The multiscreen set-top box platform supports the ability to transfer video not only to the TV, but also to tablets and smartphones - that is, to all gadgets in the house.

“With the help of the set-top box, the capabilities of Android TV are available on any TV with an HDMI port and even on an analog TV (via an AV adapter). The device plays videos up to 4K resolution. You can use the built-in Wi-Fi module or Ethernet to connect to the Internet.

The device easily and smoothly plays video from removable media via the USB 3.0 port. Even more convenient to play content directly from the console. Thanks to the support of MicroSD, the internal memory can easily be increased up to 128 GB”, says Igor Oklander.