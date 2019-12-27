Economy

15:27 27.12.2019

Ukroboronprom fulfills state defense procurement order by 98% in 2019

The enterprises of the Ukroboronprom State Concern fulfilled their obligations to the government on the production and repairs of military equipment by 98% in 2019, according to the press service of the state concern.

"A total of 4,876 units of equipment were passed to the Ukrainian army: 3,889 new and upgraded and 987 repaired [units of equipment] and 2,327 engines, assemblies and maintenance items (as of December 20, 2019)," reads the state concern's statement posted on December 26.

In particular, Ukroboronprom's enterprises passed 474 radar systems, electronic warfare systems, communication and navigation systems, 202 units of weapon ordnance, 25 armored vehicles, mechanical and engineering equipment, nine units of aircraft engineering equipment and 3,179 units of precision weaponry and ammunition.

As reported, on December 12, the enterprises of the Ukroboronprom State Concern passed all repaired and upgraded aircraft under the state defense procurement order for 2019 to the state customers in advance.

The enterprises carried out the state defense order to upgrade Su-27 aircraft to the level of Su-27 1M, Su-25 to Su-25 1M, MiG-29 to MiG-29 MU1, L-39 to L-39 1M and repaired aircraft engines.

On December 24, Ukroboronprom's State Enterprise Kharkiv Morozov Machine Building Design Bureau transferred to Ukraine's Ministry of Defense 12 armored personnel carriers (BTR-4E) from the state defense procurement order of 2019.

