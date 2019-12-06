Economy

12:32 06.12.2019

NBU council recommends board to weaken monetary policy, more actively build up forex reserves

1 min read
NBU council recommends board to weaken monetary policy, more actively build up forex reserves

The Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has recognized the activities of the central bank board in terms of formation and implementation of the exchange rate policy in 2019 ineffective and being not in line with the challenges of the modern development of Ukraine.

"To use all the means and methods of monetary policy in order to smooth the NBU's monetary policy," according to the recommendations of the council, approved by its decision of December 5.

According to the document, it is also advisable for the National Bank to update the strategy for managing forex reserves and the schedule for replenishing forex reserves for the medium term.

Tags: #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:08 04.12.2019
NBU forecasts decrease in inflation in 2019 to almost 6%

NBU forecasts decrease in inflation in 2019 to almost 6%

19:00 27.11.2019
Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

18:06 27.11.2019
EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

10:37 27.11.2019
NBU board claims pressure by ex-owner of PrivatBank Kolomoisky

NBU board claims pressure by ex-owner of PrivatBank Kolomoisky

16:55 22.11.2019
NBU, Finance ministry seek to launch E-bond platform for trading in govt bonds on secondary market in H1 2020

NBU, Finance ministry seek to launch E-bond platform for trading in govt bonds on secondary market in H1 2020

15:27 21.11.2019
NBU plans to launch transactions with derivatives in Q2 2020

NBU plans to launch transactions with derivatives in Q2 2020

17:29 19.11.2019
Dubinsky proposes to make NBU's claims under refinancing loans taken by insolvent banks fifth-level priority tier creditors

Dubinsky proposes to make NBU's claims under refinancing loans taken by insolvent banks fifth-level priority tier creditors

15:01 19.11.2019
Bakhmatiuk denies NBU claims of UAH 29.3 bln debt to state

Bakhmatiuk denies NBU claims of UAH 29.3 bln debt to state

18:09 14.11.2019
Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

12:05 13.11.2019
Court puts member of NBU Council Kalensky under house arrest in VAB Bank case

Court puts member of NBU Council Kalensky under house arrest in VAB Bank case

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz's Vitrenko expects positive decision in Netherlands on enforced recovery of $3 bln from Gazprom on Feb 25

NBU forecasts decrease in inflation in 2019 to almost 6%

UKRTRANSNAFTA EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH TRANSNEFT FOR TRANSIT FOR TEN YEARS

Tender for Naftogaz head unlikely until late 2019 – top manager

Ukraine, Russia soon to proceed to agreeing gas transit contract conditions – Ukraine's energy minister

LATEST

EBRD, EU launch platform to support Ukrainian SMEs within EU4Business initiative

Fall in electricity price in united energy system due to surplus in NPP generation, imports – Ukrenergo

Energoatom to send fuel from three NPP units to central nuclear storage in 2020 – Nedashkovsky

EBRD raises trade financing limit for Ukrgasbank to $80 mln under TFP

St. Petersburg firm to invest 600 mln rubles in synthetic diamond production

Kernel plans to buy oil complex in Kropyvnytsky

Naftogaz's Vitrenko expects positive decision in Netherlands on enforced recovery of $3 bln from Gazprom on Feb 25

Ukrposhta launches delivery from Poland to Ukraine

Bakcell closes Vodafone Ukraine acquisition deal

Naftogaz head Kobolev not planning to step down

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD