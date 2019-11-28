Economy

18:58 28.11.2019

Roshen Winter Village worth UAH 170 mln will begin work in Kyiv on Nov 30

2 min read
Roshen Winter Village worth UAH 170 mln will begin work in Kyiv on Nov 30

Roshen Corporation (Kyiv), the largest producer of confectionery goods in Ukraine, has spent more than UAH 170 million on the creation and launch of the Roshen Winter Village fair and ice rink in the territory of Kyiv confectionery factory Roshen.

According to the company's press service, Roshen Winter Village for the first time will open at Roshen Kyiv Confectionery Factory on November 30. It will include a winter fair, an outdoor ice rink, and a city street food court, in the center of which there will be a festive tree.

The seasonal ice rink is one of the largest in Ukraine, its area is almost 2,000 square meters. In particular, it is located in a new park created as part of the Roshen Plaza project.

The press service of the company told the Interfax-Ukraine agency the project of the park with a fountain and the ice rink was developed by InSitu landscape bureau (Lyon, France). The skating rink has a backlight made of fiber optic frozen in ice and a light and music show.

"The installation of the Roshen ice rink is not aimed at making profit, since the proceeds from the sale of tickets do not cover the costs," the company said.

The grand opening of the ice rink and the lighting of the New Year tree is scheduled for December 7.

Tags: #roshen_winter_village
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

Cabinet dismisses Energoatom head Nedashkovsky – MP Honcharenko

Naftogaz wins lawsuit under first Gazprom's counterclaim against Stockholm tribunal award in court of appeals

NBU board claims pressure by ex-owner of PrivatBank Kolomoisky

LATEST

Lviv airport could become intermodal transport hub

Ukrzaliznytsia to reduce net profit to UAH 1.3 bln in 2020

Ukraine on verge of technical integration with EUROCONTROL route charges system – UkSATSE

Main reasons for firing Energoatom head is inefficient management, Martynenko case – Energy ministry

Economy ministry expects revival of some types of industry in Q4 2019

Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

Naftogaz, EBRD, EU and Asia ambassadors discuss risks to gas production in law on public procurement

EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

Almost UAH 2 bln foreseen in 2020 budget to finance infrastructure projects in Donbas – Krykliy

Cabinet dismisses Energoatom head Nedashkovsky – MP Honcharenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD