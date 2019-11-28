Roshen Winter Village worth UAH 170 mln will begin work in Kyiv on Nov 30

Roshen Corporation (Kyiv), the largest producer of confectionery goods in Ukraine, has spent more than UAH 170 million on the creation and launch of the Roshen Winter Village fair and ice rink in the territory of Kyiv confectionery factory Roshen.

According to the company's press service, Roshen Winter Village for the first time will open at Roshen Kyiv Confectionery Factory on November 30. It will include a winter fair, an outdoor ice rink, and a city street food court, in the center of which there will be a festive tree.

The seasonal ice rink is one of the largest in Ukraine, its area is almost 2,000 square meters. In particular, it is located in a new park created as part of the Roshen Plaza project.

The press service of the company told the Interfax-Ukraine agency the project of the park with a fountain and the ice rink was developed by InSitu landscape bureau (Lyon, France). The skating rink has a backlight made of fiber optic frozen in ice and a light and music show.

"The installation of the Roshen ice rink is not aimed at making profit, since the proceeds from the sale of tickets do not cover the costs," the company said.

The grand opening of the ice rink and the lighting of the New Year tree is scheduled for December 7.