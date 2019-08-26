Economy

11:13 26.08.2019

Ukraine says fire tests of its carrier rocket successful

Ukraine says fire tests of its carrier rocket successful

Ukraine has carried out live fire tests of its Cyclone-4 space launch vehicle, the press service of Pivdenne Design Bureau has said.

"On August 23, on the eve of the 28th anniversary of our country's independence, for the first time in the modern history of Ukraine a stage of the Cyclone-4 medium-range launch vehicle was put to live fire tests. The carrier rocket is designed by Pivdenne Design Bureau and manufactured by Pivdenmash," the bureau said on Facebook.

The rocket was designed to put satellites into the orbit.

"All the systems did an excellent job during the live fire tests. The engine of the stage started five times, as was planned by designers at the bureau. The tests have been considered successful!" it said.

