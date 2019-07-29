Economy

10:45 29.07.2019

Regulator deletes 7 insurers from state register of financial institutions

1 min read

The National Commission for the State Regulation of the Financial Services Market by its decree dated July 25, 2019 excluded seven insurance companies from the state register of financial organizations and canceled their registration certificates.

The regulator put the list with the companies on its website, among which are Kharkiv-based Smart Additional Liability Insurance Company, Kyiv-based Illichivska Additional Liability Insurance Company, PrJSC Halytska insurance company based in Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv-based Additional Liability Insurance Company Vlasny Zakhyst (Own Protection), Kharkiv-based Additional Liability Company Assure, Kyiv-based Ukrpromstrakh PrJSC, and Suchasni Strakhovi Harantii (Up-Dated Insurance Guarantees) Additional Liability Company based in Kyiv.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU Monetary Committee with one voice lowers refinancing rate

Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

About UAH 6 bln revenue shortfall for Ukrainian ports in Azov Sea region since 2014

LATEST

Ukrhydroenergo sees net profit fall by 3% in six months

Govt raises share of social security tax for Social Insurance Fund to 14.24% in Aug

Guaranteed Buyer enterprise sues Ukrenergo

Georgian Airways' losses from ban on flights from Russia at around $25 mln

NBU Monetary Committee with one voice lowers refinancing rate

Odesa port-side plant plans to resume work on Aug 1

SkyUp to launch direct flights between Kharkiv and Lviv from October, to link Kyiv with Kharkiv and Zaporizhia

Naftogaz waiting for response from Gazprom to EC proposal for transit contract or another option

Ukroboronprom sends to Thailand first set of BTR-3KSh for licensed assembly in this country – Bukin

Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD