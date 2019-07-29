Regulator deletes 7 insurers from state register of financial institutions

The National Commission for the State Regulation of the Financial Services Market by its decree dated July 25, 2019 excluded seven insurance companies from the state register of financial organizations and canceled their registration certificates.

The regulator put the list with the companies on its website, among which are Kharkiv-based Smart Additional Liability Insurance Company, Kyiv-based Illichivska Additional Liability Insurance Company, PrJSC Halytska insurance company based in Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv-based Additional Liability Insurance Company Vlasny Zakhyst (Own Protection), Kharkiv-based Additional Liability Company Assure, Kyiv-based Ukrpromstrakh PrJSC, and Suchasni Strakhovi Harantii (Up-Dated Insurance Guarantees) Additional Liability Company based in Kyiv.