Darnitsa joins the European Business Association

PrJSC Pharmaceutical Firm Darnitsa (Kyiv) has become a member of the European Business Association (EBA), the company’s press service reported.  

 “The primary goal of our cooperation with EBA is to take part in solving the issues, important for the country’s investment climate and for the development of the Ukrainian pharmaceuticals industry,” Dmytro Shymkiv, the head of the Darnitsa Group executive board, said.

 In addition, Darnitsa has reported, that its professionals will join different committees of the EBA.

European Business Association, one of the largest business communities in Ukraine, has been working here for 20 years.  About a thousand Ukrainian and international companies from 59 countries have joined the EBA.

 EBA’s mission is to help businesses to get along with the government. It also helps Ukrainian entrepreneurs to get in contact with international companies.

 PrJSC Pharmaceutical Firm Darnitsa was founded in 1930. The company is Ukraine’s leader in physical terms of pharmaceuticals production. Darnitsa’s portfolio includes about 250 names of the medical agents. Darnitsa exports its products to 16 countries. In 2018 Darnitsa increased its net profit by 31.3 percent, to UAH 449.134 million. The Zagoriy family is the ultimate beneficiary of the company.

 The Ukrainian pharmaceuticals industry has been growing by 11 percent a year on average, three times faster than Ukraine’s economy in general. The industry contributes 0.83 percent to the country’s GDP and UAH 24 billion of the added value.

