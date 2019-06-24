NBU cuts forex purchases on interbank market to $40.5 mln this week

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) only purchased foreign currency on the interbank foreign exchange market during the period from June 18 until June 21, 2019 and replenished its forex reserves by $40.5 million as compared with $135.1 million last week.

Some $40.5 million was acquired at the best purchase and sale price (using the matching tool), the NBU said on its website.

In total, since the beginning of this year, the NBU has bought $1.595 billion on the interbank market, including $278.3 million in June, and sold $231.43 million there (the central bank did not sell foreign currency in June).