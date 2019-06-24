Economy

10:26 24.06.2019

NBU cuts forex purchases on interbank market to $40.5 mln this week

1 min read
NBU cuts forex purchases on interbank market to $40.5 mln this week

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) only purchased foreign currency on the interbank foreign exchange market during the period from June 18 until June 21, 2019 and replenished its forex reserves by $40.5 million as compared with $135.1 million last week.

Some $40.5 million was acquired at the best purchase and sale price (using the matching tool), the NBU said on its website.

In total, since the beginning of this year, the NBU has bought $1.595 billion on the interbank market, including $278.3 million in June, and sold $231.43 million there (the central bank did not sell foreign currency in June).

Tags: #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:09 20.06.2019
Zelensky promises to respect and protect NBU's independence

Zelensky promises to respect and protect NBU's independence

12:07 20.06.2019
NBU challenges decisions about unlawfulness of PrivatBank's inspection before nationalization in Supreme Court

NBU challenges decisions about unlawfulness of PrivatBank's inspection before nationalization in Supreme Court

11:17 19.06.2019
New long-term program to cooperate with IMF should be initiated before completion of current SBA

New long-term program to cooperate with IMF should be initiated before completion of current SBA

18:17 18.06.2019
NBU cancels mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19

NBU cancels mandatory sale of currency by businesses from June 19

14:07 18.06.2019
NBU notes stronger financial stability, sees threat in situation with PrivatBank

NBU notes stronger financial stability, sees threat in situation with PrivatBank

11:37 18.06.2019
NBU challenges court ban to First Deputy NBU Governor Rozhkova to fulfill duties

NBU challenges court ban to First Deputy NBU Governor Rozhkova to fulfill duties

10:09 14.06.2019
NBU complains to High Council of Justice about four judges for violations in PrivatBank cases

NBU complains to High Council of Justice about four judges for violations in PrivatBank cases

11:10 13.06.2019
Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

10:53 12.06.2019
NBU gets tired of waiting for special law, creates division to protect financial service consumers

NBU gets tired of waiting for special law, creates division to protect financial service consumers

15:02 07.06.2019
Ukrainians sell more currency than buy in May

Ukrainians sell more currency than buy in May

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. ready to support energy reform in Ukraine jointly with international partners – State Department envoy at meeting with World Bank, EU

Transit of Ukrainian goods via Russia possible with use of GLONASS seals – decree

Novinsky's company increases stake in Regal Petroleum from 54% to 82.65% thanks to purchase of stake of Pinchuk's EastOne

Ukraine can enter Top 10 of Doing Business in three or four years – Zelensky

Rotterdam + formula not applied for calculating of tariff for electricity transmission by TPPs

LATEST

U.S. ready to support energy reform in Ukraine jointly with international partners – State Department envoy at meeting with World Bank, EU

Transit of Ukrainian goods via Russia possible with use of GLONASS seals – decree

Ukraine could at least triple investment flow into country – secretary of National Investment Council Arakhamia

Ukrtransgaz asks EBRD, EIB to revise modernization loan for Ukraine's section of Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline

Securities commission publishes plan for development of energy hubs

U.S. House of Representatives approves $700 mln bills for Ukraine

Novinsky's company increases stake in Regal Petroleum from 54% to 82.65% thanks to purchase of stake of Pinchuk's EastOne

Ukraine can enter Top 10 of Doing Business in three or four years – Zelensky

Ukrainian IT industry to bring revenue to $10 bln/year in four or five years – SoftServe founder

Ukraine will integrate into European energy market, raise oil and gas production in five years – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD