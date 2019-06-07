Ukrainians sell more currency than buy in May

Ukrainians sold $25 more cash than they bought in May 2019, while in March and April 2019, Ukrainians bought more currency than they sold, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported on Friday.

Since the beginning of the year, the population sold $71.2 million more than bought ($966 million more a year ago).

The NBU said that the sale of cash currency by banks to the population in May of this year increased 11.6% compared to the previous month, to $1.216 billion (equivalent), while the purchase decreased by 1.2%, to $1.191 billion (equivalent).

The regulator said that Ukrainians sold $915.9 million in this currency last month (in April $814.9 million), bought $913 million ($928 million).

Compared to May 2018, the sale of currency by banks to the population increased by 13.2%, including U.S. dollars by 8%, while purchase grew by 64.6%, including U.S. dollars – by 73%.

April was the second month this year, when Ukrainians bought more cash than they sold.