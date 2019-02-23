Poroshenko about social policy ministry's draft on individual entrepreneurs: govt did not make decision, president did not see it

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko plans to join the discussion of draft amendments proposed by the Social Policy Ministry to limit the activities of individual entrepreneurs.

"The proposal of the Social Policy Ministry to amend the Labor Code, which would limit the activities of individual entrepreneurs paying single tax in general and in the IT sector in particular, is the working initiative of the ministry itself. The government did not take this decision. The president did not see it," Poroshenko said at a meeting of the Regional Development Council in Lviv region on Saturday.

He said that the Social Policy Ministry should look for ways to legalize employment, and said that in the near future he will take an active part in the discussion of the model proposed by the ministry.

"In my plans is to take part in its discussion so that the IT sector as our priority feels protected. This is my word as the president," Poroshenko said.

The president also said that it is necessary to find other ways how to get wages out of the shadow.