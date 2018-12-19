Economy

17:15 19.12.2018

Ukraine's forex reserves could grow to almost $20 bln as of late 2018 - NBU

1 min read
Ukraine's forex reserves could grow to almost $20 bln as of late 2018 - NBU

Ukraine's forex reserves at the end of 2018 could grow to almost $20 billion, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has reported on its website.

"Thanks to the new SBA [Stand-By Arrangement] with a volume of SDRs 2.8 billion (about $3.9 billion), attracting $750 million on the international capital markets thanks to a $750 million guarantee that the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank, as well as funding from the European Commission in the amount of EUR 1 billion, Ukraine will be able to increase its forex reserves to almost $20 billion by the end of 2018, which exceeds the latest forecast of the National Bank, and to maintain them at the proper level in 2019," the NBU said.

As reported with reference to preliminary data, Ukraine's forex reserves in November 2018 grew by 5.8%, or $974.5 million, to $17.712 billion.

The NBU early November revised downwards the forecast for forex reserves at the end of 2018 to $19.2 billion from $20.7 billion, for 2019 to $18.6 billion from $18.8 billion and for 2020 to $19.1 billion from $19.7 billion.

Tags: #nbu
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

NBU decides to liquidate VTB Bank

NBU keeps requirement of mandatory sale of 50% of legal entities' forex earnings

Macroprudential policy strategy not to have quick effect on banks - NBU

Banking system transition to liquidity deficit won't affect its stability

NBU designs recommendations how to organize corporate governance at banks

NBU registers Ukreximbank banking group

NBU approves strategy for detecting, responding to systemic risks in financial sector

NBU revokes currency license from insolvent Bank Financial Initiative

NBU permits banks to establish rules of approving affiliated persons on their own

NBU declares VTB Bank insolvent

LATEST

Ukroboronprom to start switching to NATO technical standards in 2019

Cabinet divides State Fiscal Service into tax and customs services

Ukraine extends trade restrictions against Russia for another year

Govt transfers Ukrenergo to finance ministry's management

EIB to provide EUR 50 mln for transport infrastructure in Ukraine, EUR 10 mln for support of higher education

Sberbank, PIB maintain acceptable liquidity level, NBU calls on courts to review asset arrest practice - Rozhkova

Owner of 112 Ukraine TV channel sells it to MP Kozak, withdraws from media business in Ukraine

Fortuna-Bank officials withdraw funds through insider loans before temporary administration

U.S. court satisfies Naftogaz requirement to get info about Gazprom's assets in Europe

Ukraine arranges attraction of $500 mln loan in China to build Dnistrovska hydroelectric pumped storage plant

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD