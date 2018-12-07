Economy

15:51 07.12.2018

NBU designs recommendations how to organize corporate governance at banks

1 min read
NBU designs recommendations how to organize corporate governance at banks

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has designed recommendations how to organize corporate governance at banks and sent them to banks, the NBU has reported on its website.

"The main goal of the document is to increase the level of corporate governance in the banking sector of Ukraine, taking into account the adopted legislative changes and guidelines of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision on corporate governance and best international practices," the central bank said.

The document contains recommendations on the organization of corporate governance, in particular, regarding:

- responsibility, functions, composition and the rules of work of the bank's board;

- the formation, composition, powers and working procedures of the committees of the bank;

- the role of the bank's board in ensuring the effective functioning of the internal supervision system in the bank;

- introducing an effective remuneration policy that will encourage employees to act in the interests of the bank and not resort to excessive risks;

- disclosing information on corporate governance by the bank.

The relevant recommendations were approved NBU decision No. 814-rsh dated December 3, 2018, which entered into force on the same day.

Tags: #nbu
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Banking system transition to liquidity deficit won't affect its stability

NBU registers Ukreximbank banking group

NBU approves strategy for detecting, responding to systemic risks in financial sector

NBU revokes currency license from insolvent Bank Financial Initiative

NBU permits banks to establish rules of approving affiliated persons on their own

NBU declares VTB Bank insolvent

TYME intl payment system files lawsuit against NBU

NBU council recommends govt to cut risks of unbalancing financial, currency market late 2018-early 2019

Reduction of VTB Bank liquidity due to curtailing of activities, court decision to block assets

Ukraine's intl reserves 0.6% up in Oct

LATEST

Rada culture committee head: 90% of national TV should be in Ukrainian

Auchan Retail opens third store in Lviv

Investment in restoration of Bila Tserkva airport will amount to EUR 59 mln - Infrastructure Ministry

Poroshenko signs law on state budget for 2019

PM announces extensive inspection of regional gas suppliers

Naftogaz's claims filed to court seeking to refund losses for gas supplies under PSO make no sense

Regional Gas Company submits sham applications for gas supplies, attempting to disrupt heating season

Economy ministry registers Sumy industrial park

Rada passes bill regulating food labeling

Rada approves switch to three-year budget planning

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD