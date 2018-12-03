Economy

18:22 03.12.2018

Ukraine reduces gas imports by 22.8% in Jan-Nov 2018

Ukraine in January-November 2018 reduced import of natural gas by 22.8% (by 2.983 billion cubic meters) compared to the same period in 2017, to 10.113 billion cubic meters, according to data from JSC Ukrtransgaz.

According to Interfax-Ukraine calculations, in particular imports from the Slovak side during the period amounted to 6.232 billion cubic meters (32.6% less compared to January-November 2017), Hungary some 3.224 billion cubic meters (19.3% more), and from Poland some 657.1 million cubic meters (43% less).

In November 2018, imports amounted to 971.2 million cubic meters of gas, which is 26.2% less than in November 2017.

At the same time, Ukraine for more than three years (from November 26, 2015) has not been importing natural gas under the contract with PJSC Gazprom, purchasing resources exclusively at its western border.

Ukrtransgaz, 100% of which belongs to NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, operates a system of trunk gas pipelines and 12 underground gas storage facilities of the country.

