Energy community approves status of 'projects of mutual interest' for three projects of Ukraine

The Ministerial Council of the Energy Community has approved the list of "projects of mutual interest (PMI) consisting of 13 programs, including three projects initiated by Ukraine.

The relevant recommendations were adopted at a council meeting on November 29.

The list of "projects of mutual interest" includes two projects on electricity. In particular, the matter concerns the reconstruction of the 400 kV high-voltage power transmission line Mukachevo-Velke Kapusany (Slovakia), as well as the restoration of the high-voltage line Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP-Isaccea (Romania). In addition, a project for the construction of a gas interconnector between Ukraine and Poland was also approved as a project of mutual interest.

PMI status was also granted to gas interconnectors between Serbia and Romania, Serbia and Croatia, Romania and Moldova, as well as the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline and several other projects.

The Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry previously reported that Ukraine had submitted six projects for obtaining the status of "projects of mutual interest" of the Energy Community.