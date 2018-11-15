Economy

Ovostar Union sees 1.7-fold rise in net profit in Jan-Sept

Ovostar Union, a leading shell egg and egg goods producer in Ukraine, in January-September 2018 boosted net profit by 1.7 times year-over-year, to $13.85 million.

According to a company report on the website of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) on Thursday, revenue grew by 1.6 times, to $94.66 million.

The group said that revenue from shell eggs sales over the period grew by 1.6 times, to $67.77 million and revenue from egg goods sales – by 47.5%, to $26.9 million.

According to the document, gross profit of Ovostar rose by 1.6 times, to $23.66 million, operating profit – 1.5 times, to $15.18 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) – by 42%, to $17.3 million.

As of September 30, 2018, total numbers of hens in the company fell by 7.6% year-over-year, to 7.3 million heads and laying hens– by 4.4%, to 6.5 million heads.

