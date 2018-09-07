The shortest way to energy security for Ukraine is to abandon state monopolies in the gas production market, Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Pavlo Fuks has written in Telegram.

According to him, in the sphere of gas production, Ukraine should strive for as widest deregulation as possible, as well as open access to public geological information and transparent international tenders for new fields. The latter should take place starting from January 2019, after the adoption of the oil and gas auctions roadmap.

"I have already written that finally public access to the state geological information in Ukraine will be available. Since then, not much time has passed, and now Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, let's say, has visualized the problem by publishing an excellent photo with the $100 banknotes: an official demanded a bribe of $3,000 for assistance in processing peat extraction documents. Name the best argument for transparency. We all understand that $3,000 in the gas business are pathetic pennies. There corruption is well above this figure," Fuks wrote.

As an illustration of the point about the appropriateness of the refusal from the state monopolies, the businessman announced the production statistics for August, which increased by a total of 2.6%: "I have long been convinced that the growth of gas production is possible only thanks to the efforts of private companies. Statistics for August is evidence of this: a rise of 2.6% in general. In August, private companies produced 388 million cubic meters, which is 8.7% (31.19 million cubic meters) more than in the same month last year. Compared to July 2018, in August, production increased 3.4% (12.71 million cubic meters)."

Also, Fuks critically evaluated the work of Andriy Kobolev as Naftogaz head. He believes that the latter made "private business" from the state-owned company, while harassing the country with strange fuel pricing and ultimatum forms of communication with local communities.

"If there is a political decision to demonopolize the market, we will get fast growth. I think that even Andriy Kobolev is aware of this, despite the fact that recently he finally got not only into politics, but also began to build private business at Naftogaz. It is enough to recall how due to the financial dispute between the company and the private company Kyivenergo residents of Kyiv were left without water. No, I also agree that gas is a market commodity, and abnormal profits should be limited to royalties in the interests of the state. I am sorry, but in that case Naftogaz should be headed by a manager who does not work in the interests of third parties. Now Kobolev is used as a battering ram, pushing through the necessary decisions - both in raising gas prices and strange pricing, using an almost ganger-like form of dialogue with local communities, which are facing only ultimatums. The country must not be harassed in this issue. One should offer solutions that have been a long time coming," businessman and philanthropist Pavlo Fucks said.

He is confident that Ukraine can double the volume of gas production, but only if the process of deregulation of the industry continues. "I share the optimistic forecast of Roman Opimach, the head of the Association of Ukrainian Gas Producers, who expects double growth in production," Fucks wrote.