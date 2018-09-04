KAN Development opens private senior high school in Kyiv for UAH 288 mln

K.A.N. Development LLC (Kyiv) on September 1, 2018 officially opened a private senior high school on the territory of the Comfort Town residential complex in Kyiv. The school cost some UAH 288 million.

"It took only nine months to build [the school]. Investment amounted to about UAH 288 million. We plan to continue building the educational institutions of the "A+" network at all our sites, and we are actively developing it. In the near future we plan the construction of a school in Faina Town residential complex. There will be a kindergarten and an elementary school up to the fifth grade. I think we will start [the construction of the school] at the beginning of next year," Ihor Nikonov, the founder of K.A.N. Development, told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the educational complex consisting of the Academy of Development, a kindergarten, a primary school and a senior high school is designed for more than 900 children aged 1 to 19 years. The total area of the facility is about 8,000 square meters. The size of the land parcel is 1.8 hectares.

The designer was ARCHIMATIKA, the development and general contract was carried out under the management of K.A.N. Development.

According to the company, the infrastructure of the senior high school includes a professional football field with tribunes certified under FIFA standards, three multifunctional sports halls for team sports, a hall for rhythmic gymnastics and martial arts, a choreographic hall, as well as a street gymnastic complex and a basketball court, athletic tracks, a wall for rock climbing, and other things.

In addition, senior high school "A+" includes a dining room, a cafe, a digital and traditional library, a school theater, a large concert hall for 200 people, a professional lectern-transformer, a recording studio and a music studio.

The complex also provides parking, including electric power stations for cars and bicycles.

According to K.A.N. Development, the tuition is about UAH 15,000 per month.