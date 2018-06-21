NBU allows rise in forecast for money transfers to Ukraine in 2018

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) could revise the outlook for the volume of money transfers to the country in 2018, Serhiy Nikolaichuk, the director of the department of monetary policy and economic analysis of the central bank, has said.

"This year we expect an inflow of about $10 billion, at the same time we assume that this forecast has to be revised," he said at the ASBIS HUB. TECH TALKS conference in Kyiv.

According to the banker, the National Bank will update its forecasts in mid-July.