Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has called for "maximum communication" with European counterparts during preparations for the second reading of bill No. 14327-d on Ukraine's accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), to ensure that the adopted law meets European requirements, including on the most contentious issue of law enforcement agencies' access to the future register of bank accounts and safe-deposit boxes.

"Because if we pass a law that is not credited to us, we will, in fact, discredit both the process itself in many respects and fail to achieve the result. Therefore, I have a big request, primarily to my dear members of parliament, to find the strength and opportunity to approach the consideration of amendments that may emerge before the second reading in a balanced manner," he said at the expert roundtable devoted to Ukraine's joining SEPA, organized in Kyiv by the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine, The Kyiv Independent and the AML HUB NGO.

Marchenko said there is currently a chance to pass the bill as a whole, including because of an understanding that delaying it would result in Ukraine joining SEPA under even more difficult conditions.

"It is a complicated bill in terms of its passage through parliament, but I hope that there are now grounds to expect that it will be able to secure the required number of votes. From the standpoint of economic prospects, of course, this opens many doors for us and will actually allow us to ensure a certain level of compliance," the minister said.

National Bank of Ukraine Governor Andriy Pyshnyy confirmed that the economic benefits of Ukraine's accession to SEPA would be tangible immediately after joining.

"Experts estimate potential savings at tens and hundreds of millions of euros. Moldova's experience is illustrative: after joining SEPA, the minimum standard cost of a single euro transfer there fell from EUR 20 to EUR 1.26," Pyshnyy said.

He also stressed that it is now fundamentally important to ensure that the final version of the document retains the provisions on which the success of Ukraine's application to join SEPA depends.

According to him, Ukrainian banks have already begun preparatory work on technical connection to SEPA infrastructure and are actively negotiating the matter with their correspondent banks and other EU banks.

At the same time, representatives of opposition factions in the Verkhovna Rada said they are currently not ready to vote for a provision granting direct access to the future register of bank accounts and safe-deposit boxes to all 10 law enforcement agencies, as well as the State Financial Monitoring Service and the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

Nina Yuzhanina of the European Solidarity faction said that reform of the State Financial Monitoring Service beforehand was a condition for supporting bill No. 14327-d, while Serhiy Vlasenko of the Batkivschyna faction called for tougher liability for disclosure of banking secrecy, including introducing a provision requiring the dismissal of an investigator who discloses such data.

Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, deputy head of the parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy from the ruling Servant of the People faction, recalled that the original version of the bill, following recommendations from European partners, provided for direct access for all 10 law enforcement agencies. However, due to a lack of trust, the version adopted as the basis retained direct access only for the Economic Security Bureau (ESB), ARMA and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

The deputy committee chairwoman, who has long and actively advocated for the bill's adoption, reiterated that the register, to be administered by the Ministry of Finance, would contain only basic identifying information about individuals, while information on transactions or the contents of safe-deposit boxes would not be included and, as before, would require a court ruling.

According to Vasylevska-Smahliuk, although the European Commission's position on the full implementation of EU directives, with access granted to all 10 law enforcement agencies, the State Financial Monitoring Service and ARMA, remains unchanged, compromise options are theoretically possible. One of them, based on the experience of EU countries, including Germany, Poland and Liechtenstein, would be to provide law enforcement agencies with access to register data through prosecutorial authorities – the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO). Another option would be to provide such access through the tax service.

At the same time, a source at the Ukrainian Finance Ministry told Interfax-Ukraine that they doubted European partners would agree to such a compromise.

As reported, on November 10, the Verkhovna Rada passed the revised bill No. 14327-d on Ukraine's accession to SEPA as a basis, as well as the accompanying bill No. 15503 on amendments to the Civil Code to ensure compliance with European Union legal acts and the relevant criteria established by the European Payments Council, with a view to Ukraine joining SEPA.