Ukraine remains one of the key food suppliers to the UN World Food Programme (WFP), Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said at a meeting with WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau in Kyiv.

"In 2025, Ukraine was the WFP's second-largest food supplier, accounting for 10% of the organization's total procurement. The total value of these purchases exceeded $1 billion," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry quoted the minister as saying.

The meeting took place as part of the 5th International Food Security Conference, Food from Ukraine. The parties discussed the security situation in the Black Sea, peace efforts and the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Sybiha said that Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and the maritime corridor threaten food supplies to millions of people outside Ukraine. "Coordinated international efforts are needed to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea," he said.