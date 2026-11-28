Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers on Friday, November 27, approved a revised draft state budget for 2027, prepared for its second reading, taking into account the conclusions of the Verkhovna Rada and recommendations from the International Monetary Fund, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"This is a budget that reflects the realities of a full-scale war and the state's key needs for next year. First, we have allocated an additional UAH 20.4 billion for military personnel's pay. Next year, nearly UAH 5 trillion will be allocated to security and defense in Ukraine's budget alone. This is a record amount for the entire period of the war – 43% of our country's GDP," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

He said that part of these expenditures in the state budget would be covered by funds from the EU's Ukraine Support Loan (USL). However, the total expected cost of the war substantially exceeds the amount allocated in the budget, so the government is working with partners and counting on direct, off-budget technical and military assistance.

"Second, we are allocating funds to establish a business insurance fund covering war-related risks. Ukraine is contributing UAH 31 billion, or EUR 600 million. We expect that, based on the negotiations held, all our partners will make additional contributions and that we will reach EUR 3 billion," the prime minister said.

In addition, government investment has been increased by nearly UAH 7 billion, particularly in education, science, culture and sports. More funding has also been allocated to support veterans, housing, as well as scientific and medical projects.

Local budget allocations will also increase by UAH 18.5 billion compared with the first reading, bringing their total to more than UAH 1 trillion.

"There is still a great deal of joint work ahead with members of parliament and international partners to ensure that the budget is fully funded and that we receive direct, off-budget material and military assistance. These are all resources for defense, resilience and support for people," Koretsky emphasized.

He specified that if funds are received under all financial programs already confirmed, including USL, Ukraine Facility, direct IMF assistance and support from other partners, as well as military assistance preliminarily confirmed at the NATO summit in Ankara, Ukraine will still have EUR 70 billion in unfunded needs. Of this amount, EUR 30 billion is needed to cover the direct budget deficit and EUR 40 billion for the needs of the Defense Forces.

"All our partners have the same understanding of these figures. The president has reached preliminary agreements on financing the lion's share of these uncovered expenditures. All government agencies will now work to ensure that these agreements are fully implemented," the prime minister concluded.