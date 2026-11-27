Companies in Ukraine surveyed by the European Business Association (EBA) identified labor shortages caused by mobilization and migration as the main obstacle to business operations in 2026, while entrepreneurs cited transparent employee reservation procedures, war-risk insurance, tax incentives and infrastructure restoration among their priorities for improving the business environment.

According to the results of a business environment survey conducted in four regions, in Lviv region the main obstacles to business were labor shortages (86%), difficulties retaining employees (53%), declining purchasing power (44%), corruption and logistical difficulties (28% each). Factors having a positive impact included relative safety, proximity to the EU border, a convenient location from a logistics perspective, interaction with local authorities, a developed business environment, cooperation between companies and business adaptability. To improve conditions, companies expect a transparent employee reservation procedure (56%), reduced pressure from regulatory authorities (53%), war-risk insurance (50%), lower payroll tax burden (44%), infrastructure restoration (42%), support for energy resilience (39%), grant programs and currency liberalization (36% each). In postwar recovery, the emphasis is on foreign direct investment, the return of Ukrainians from abroad, infrastructure, predictable regulation, public-private partnerships, the rule of law, human capital and European integration.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, all surveyed companies (100%) reported labor shortages, while 70% cited difficulties with employee reservation and logistics, and 40% reported limited access to financing and support programs. At the same time, business is supported by the region's industrial potential, concentration of manufacturing enterprises, developed logistics infrastructure, and the motivation of people and businesses. Entrepreneurs identified tax and tariff incentives (90%), war-risk insurance (80%), infrastructure restoration, transparent employee reservation procedures and preferential lending (50% each) as priority measures for improving business conditions. They associate the region's postwar recovery with security needs, restoration of critical infrastructure, regional programs and preferential lending, conditions for the return of residents, logistics, industrial modernization, distributed energy and investment.

In the southern region, the key negative factors were labor shortages (88%), logistical difficulties (67%, compared with 56% last year), loss of assets due to occupation and destruction (46%), power outages and high electricity costs (33%), as well as difficulties with employee reservation (29%). Positive factors included business adaptability and resilience, digitalization, skilled personnel and employee commitment. Businesses most strongly expect infrastructure restoration and preservation (83%), war-risk insurance (67%), a lower payroll tax burden (50%), reduced pressure from regulatory authorities and support for energy resilience (46% each), a transparent employee reservation procedure (38%), tax and tariff incentives (33%), preferential lending (29%) and grants (25%). Postwar recovery is seen as entirely dependent on logistics, port, transport and critical infrastructure, government transparency and anti-corruption efforts, support for SMEs, grant-based and preferential financing, the maritime corridor and lower tax burdens.

In Kharkiv region, the main challenges identified were labor shortages (93%), declining purchasing power and electricity supply difficulties (57% each), employee reservation difficulties (43%) and logistics (36%). At the same time, business operations are supported by team cohesion and the abolition of certain payments and fees. To improve conditions, businesses expect tax and tariff incentives (86%), infrastructure restoration (71%), war-risk insurance (50%), grant programs and a lower payroll tax burden (43% each). As part of postwar recovery, they insist on granting frontline territories special economic status, providing financial support through preferential lending and reduced fiscal burdens, establishing transparent operating conditions, rapidly restoring infrastructure, attracting foreign investment and creating conditions for residents to return.

Employees mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are present at 83% of surveyed companies in the western region, compared with 87% last year. Specifically, at 39% of companies, mobilized employees account for up to 10% of employees eligible for military service, at 31% they account for 10-20%, and at 11% for 20-30%. Veterans are employed at 69% of companies. In Dnipropetrovsk region, the share of mobilized employees is up to 10% at 30% of companies, 10-20% at 30%, and 20-30% at 40%, while veterans are employed at 80% of companies. In the south, mobilized employees are present at 79% of companies, compared with 72% in 2025; specifically, they account for up to 10% of employees at 29% of companies, 10-20% at 25%, 20-30% at 17%, and more than 40% at 8%. Veterans are employed at 54% of companies, compared with 56% last year. In Kharkiv region, 43% of companies each have up to 10% and 10-20% mobilized employees, while veterans are employed at 43% of enterprises.

Among government and regional institutions rated on a five-point scale in Lviv region, the customs service received the highest score (3.71 points), followed by the regional military administration (3.61 points), Lviv City Council (3.56 points), the National Police (3.41 points) and the tax service (3.35 points). Courts (3.04 points) and territorial recruitment centers and social support centers (2.81 points) received the lowest scores. In Dnipropetrovsk region, customs ranked first (3.44 points), followed by the regional military administration and the National Police (3.11 points each). Courts received 3 points, Dnipro City Council 2.86 points, and TRCs and SSCs 2.78 points. In the south, the tax service and customs received the highest scores (3.43 points each), followed by the regional military administration (3.30 points), courts (3.16 points), the National Police (3.10 points), Odesa City Council (2.95 points) and territorial recruitment centers and social support centers (2.53 points). In Kharkiv region, businesses gave the highest ratings to the regional military administration (3.67 points), Kharkiv City Council (3.5 points) and the tax service (3.42 points), followed by the National Police (3.33 points), courts (3.08 points) and territorial recruitment centers and social support centers (2.33 points).

The survey was conducted among member companies of the European Business Association's Western Ukrainian office from August 3 to October 23, 2026.

According to a survey of businesses conducted by the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting (IER), labor shortages have long remained the leading obstacle to doing business, although fewer respondents selected them in October (63%, compared with 67%). The second-largest obstacle was the risk of operating (59%), followed by rising prices for raw materials, supplies and goods (46%), and declining demand for products/services (the figure fell from 30% to 29%).