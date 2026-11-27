Automotive group GM Group, a dealer of 10 automotive brands, has officially opened a new Renault dealership, Favorit Auto Kyiv, on the Velyka Kiltseva Road, covering an area of 4,850 square meters, according to a press release from importer Renault Ukraine.

"The opening of a Renault dealership in Kyiv marks a new stage in GM Group's development. We are investing now because we believe in Ukraine, its economy and our customers," GM Group owner Mykhailo Hvozdev was quoted as saying in the press release.

Favorit Auto Kyiv is the third Renault dealership in GM Group's portfolio, and the group has been cooperating with the brand for 20 years. The center serves both individual and corporate customers and handles Renault passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The total area of the complex, including parking facilities, is 4,850 square meters, and it currently employs 44 people. The 300-square-meter showroom can accommodate nine vehicles at a time.

Office space covers 500 square meters, while staff facilities occupy 350 square meters. The service repair area covers 1,480 square meters, and parking facilities account for 1,740 square meters.

The main service area has 17 service bays, with two more located in a separate express service area. The equipment allows the center to service Renault passenger cars and commercial vehicles. An on-site paint and body repair shop enables the service center to provide a full range of services.

The dealership sells new and used Renault vehicles, offers trade-ins under its Trade-In program, financing, leasing and insurance, as well as warranty and post-warranty maintenance and repairs.

To ensure operations during power outages, the facility has been equipped with a generator, a solar power plant and an energy storage system. The service area and spare parts warehouse are located on the basement level of the auto center.

The opening of the center also featured the presentation of a new vehicle model, the Renault Borea, a C-SUV segment crossover. The vehicle is equipped with a 150-horsepower gasoline engine and has a luggage compartment capacity of 615 liters.

Its technological features include the openR link multimedia system with two 10-inch screens, the Multi-Sense personalization system and advanced driver assistance systems.

The starting price is UAH 1.232 million. However, the press release уточifies that this price includes a UAH 100,000 discount off the recommended customer price, subject to purchase financing under the Renault Bonus for Individuals program.

GM Group has been operating in Ukraine's automotive market for 30 years and comprises 17 dealerships representing 10 automotive brands in seven regions of the country. The group employs more than 900 people.

According to GM Group, it ranks among Ukraine's top three automotive groups by sales of new and used vehicles. The group says its share of the Ukrainian new-car market in 2026 stands at 4.5%.

The Renault brand has been represented in Ukraine for 26 years and has repeatedly held leading positions in the automotive market during that time.

With the addition of the new center, its dealership network comprises 40 auto centers.