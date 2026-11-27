Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approved the revised draft state budget for 2027 for second reading and will submit it to Parliament on Friday. The draft increases spending on insurance of military risks by UAH 30 billion to UAH 31 billion and expected revenues from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) by UAH 36.3 billion to at least UAH 85 billion, Parliamentary Budget Committee Chair Roksolana Pidlasa said.

"The idea of raising VAT and excise tax rates has been dropped – it failed to generate enthusiasm in Parliament," she wrote on Facebook.

According to her, the Ministry of Economy is seeking an additional $2-3 billion from partners for the Military Risk Insurance Fund and has also provided for the possibility of compensating military risks, including for shipowners, ship operators and charterers.

She said that the National Cashback program will not be financed from the business support program in 2027, but the state will pay the outstanding amounts owed for May-December 2026.

"The committee meeting is expected at the end of next week, with the vote in the plenary hall scheduled for Dec. 9," the Budget Committee chair said.

Among other changes, Pidlasa highlighted the allocation of the education subvention directly in an annex to the law for the first time in many years, covering January-August 2027, while the allocation for the remainder of the year will be determined by the government. "The government will allocate the remaining 2026 education subvention funds, including UAH 500 million for ensuring the energy independence of vocational and pre-higher and higher education institutions, UAH 400 million for dormitories and boarding facilities at residential schools, and the remainder for education's operational needs," the committee chair уточified.

In addition, state compensation for the costs of constructing and reconstructing livestock farms is to be increased to 75% from 50%. All laws in which other amounts are calculated based on the subsistence minimum (SM) or minimum wage (MW) are to be reviewed and subsequently decoupled from these benchmarks, allowing the SM and MW to be increased without concern that salaries in government bodies would rise simultaneously, Pidlasa emphasized.

"The government is also instructing itself to optimize the number of employees in executive bodies," she added.

According to her, spending on support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been increased by UAH 20.4 billion, primarily for military personnel pay; spending on the Reserve Fund has been increased by UAH 13.4 billion, bringing it to UAH 105 billion; and UAH 2 billion has been allocated for a pilot project to reform teachers' pay (participation by schools will be voluntary).

In addition, another UAH 2 billion has been allocated for weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UAH 1.3 billion for subsidies to equip shelters in schools and kindergartens, UAH 1 billion for the joint initiative of the Ministry of Education and Science and the World Bank, CampeX: a network of Centers of Excellence based at state universities, UAH 0.97 billion for research institutions of the National Academy of Sciences, UAH 0.80 billion for support for veterans and their families, UAH 0.72 billion for housing for orphaned children, UAH 0.80 billion for support for farmers, including UAH 0.60 billion for agricultural producers and UAH 0.2 billion for loans to farmers, UAH 0.54 billion for additional payments to employees of the fuel and energy sector, utilities and railways who are repairing damage following shelling, as well as UAH 0.45 billion for the procurement of medicines.

As for revenues, she said the budget's own revenues (excluding grants) have been reduced by UAH 49 billion because Parliament did not support the proposed increases in VAT and excise tax rates.

"Another almost UAH 65 billion was generated through the de-shadowing of customs. This year, customs was unable to overperform its aggregate revenue targets, and, consequently, there were no revenues from this item and none are expected. If customs nevertheless exceeds its targets in 2027, the funds will subsequently be directed to the defense reserve program," Pidlasa said.

At the same time, according to her, expected revenues from other sources have increased: UAH 25.7 billion from personal income tax (PIT) and the military levy, UAH 14 billion from royalties on the use of nationally significant mineral resources, and UAH 2.1 billion from import duties.

The need for international financing remains unchanged at $52.6 billion, Pidlasa wrote. She explained that the additional EUR 45 billion in assistance from the EU currently under discussion could be included in the budget only after an official decision by the European Council, expected approximately in June 2027.

As reported, the government's draft state budget for Ukraine for 2027 envisages revenues of UAH 5.65 trillion, up UAH 452.1 billion, or 8.7%, from the 2026 budget plan. Total expenditures are proposed at UAH 7.27 trillion, up UAH 864.9 billion, or 13.5%, from the 2026 state budget.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft in the first reading on Oct. 28, sending it back to the government with its own proposals for preparation for the second reading.