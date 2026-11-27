Over the four years of the Food from Ukraine initiative, more than 343,000 tonnes of food have been purchased for 20 countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. A total of 29 donors have pledged around $400 million to implement the initiative, according to a press release on the website of the Ukrainian President's Office on Friday, on the day the initiative's 5th annual summit held in Kyiv.

According to the press release, this year, contributions to support the agricultural sector as a whole and the program will exceed $80 million. These include Sweden, which plans to provide EUR 47 million to strengthen Ukraine's food security, energy, and transportation sectors; Norway, which will contribute around $21 million to the UN World Food Programme for Ukraine's needs; Japan, which will provide $8 million; and Finland and Germany, which will contribute EUR 2 million each.

The Office of the President said that international partners fund the purchase and transportation of grain, flour, peas, corn, and vegetable oil. Food is purchased and delivered to countries through the mechanisms of the UN World Food Programme (WFP). Countries that have received food under the initiative include Bangladesh, Bolivia, Djibouti, Zambia, Yemen, Kenya, Mauritania, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, South Sudan, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, Chad, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This has helped provide food to millions of people.

The largest volumes were delivered to Yemen – more than 100,000 tonnes, Sudan – 32,000 tonnes, Somalia – nearly 30,000 tonnes, and Kenya – 28,500 tonnes.

The Office of the President said that Ukraine has also financed the purchase of its own food products for humanitarian assistance to other countries. In 2022–2023, our country provided around 86,000 tonnes of food under the initiative.

The largest donors in terms of food purchased also include Sweden – 81,000 tonnes, the United States – 26,500 tonnes, France – 23,200 tonnes, Norway – 19,200 tonnes, and Germany – more than 7,600 tonnes.

This year, only around 16,500 tonnes of food have been delivered under Food from Ukraine. Deliveries have declined due to Russian attacks on port infrastructure, agricultural enterprises, grain storage facilities, and food processing plants.

According to the press release, Ukraine has repeatedly called on international partners to help ensure safe and unhindered exports through the Black Sea. This would make it possible to fully implement Food from Ukraine and restore other Ukrainian export routes that are important for global food security. Egypt, India, Türkiye, and representatives of Middle Eastern countries have also approached Russia with proposals to unblock exports. However, Russia continues to reject such initiatives and attack Ukrainian infrastructure.

During the full-scale war, Russia has damaged more than 1,500 port facilities and over 260 civilian vessels. As of the end of 2025, direct losses suffered by Ukraine's agricultural sector exceeded $12 billion.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy launched the Grain from Ukraine program in November 2022, when Russia was blocking Ukrainian Black Sea ports. In 2025, the initiative was expanded and renamed Food from Ukraine. It combines humanitarian food assistance with the development of local processing, logistics, and long-term partnerships. This year's summit brought together participants from more than 40 countries and international organizations.