Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi said in response to a petition that the government is working on raising base pay for medical and pharmaceutical workers and rehabilitation specialists, including healthcare professionals, to UAH 30,000, and for mid-level medical staff to UAH 20,000.

"Decent pay for medical workers is an important condition for preserving the human resources of the healthcare system, attracting new specialists and ensuring quality medical care for people. The health of every citizen, and the future of the nation and of future generations, depend on the work of medics. The government is consistently working to raise medics' pay and is introducing additional mechanisms to support them," Koretskyi said in his response.

He added that pay for medical workers needs to be raised further.

Changes are currently being prepared to the government resolution Some Issues of Remuneration of Employees of State and Municipal Healthcare Institutions that would raise base pay for medical and pharmaceutical workers and rehabilitation specialists, including healthcare professionals, to UAH 30,000, and for mid-level medical staff, including nurses, to UAH 20,000, he said.

The government also plans to raise pay in 2027 for medical and pharmaceutical workers and rehabilitation specialists in areas of active and possible hostilities, he said.

In January 2026, a petition on the Cabinet of Ministers website calling for raising pay to UAH 25,000 for nurses and UAH 30,000 for doctors gathered the number of votes required for consideration. Then Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in response to the petition that an increase in the rate and tariff for emergency medical care creates preconditions for reaching a base pay level of UAH 35,000 for emergency and primary care doctors.

In August 2026, another petition to the Cabinet calling for a significant increase in pay for medical workers and decent working conditions gathered the required votes. It proposed reviewing base salaries and setting minimum pay after taxes at no less than UAH 25,000 for mid-level medical staff and no less than UAH 40,000 for doctors.

Koretskyi said in response that the Health Ministry and the National Health Service are working out the parameters for financing a pay increase for medics. The Health Ministry's 2027 budget request names a pay increase for medics as one of the key priorities of the Medical Guarantees Program, he said.

Another petition to the Cabinet dated November 18, calling for adequate pay for medical workers in all fields, a review of the guaranteed minimum pay and an end to departmental discrimination, has gathered the required votes.

In October 2025, a government decision set that, to increase the pay fund, a medical institution in an area of active hostilities would receive an additional UAH 12,000 a month for each working doctor and an additional UAH 9,000 for nurses and other mid-level and junior medical workers. According to calculations, pay in areas of active hostilities will be UAH 40,000 for doctors, UAH 27,000 for nurses and other mid-level medical workers, and UAH 18,000 for junior medical workers. In areas of possible hostilities, the modeled pay level will be UAH 28,000 for doctors and UAH 18,000 for nurses and other mid-level medical workers.