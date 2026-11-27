Ukraine has more than $80 million available for the implementation of the humanitarian food assistance program Grain from Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We currently have more than $80 million for this program. I want to thank everyone and every country that has joined and made this possible: Sweden, Norway, Finland, Japan and Germany," Zelenskyy said in an online address to participants of the Grain from Ukraine initiative on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

He called on partners to continue supporting the program, emphasizing the importance of maintaining supplies of Ukrainian food products.

Zelenskyy recalled that the program was launched in the first year of the full-scale war and that, thanks to the initiative, Ukraine had delivered hundreds of thousands of tonnes of food to Yemen, Ethiopia and Sudan, as well as provided assistance to Syria.

The president also urged partners to continue putting pressure on Russia so that it would "finally stop its criminal actions and start thinking about how to end this brutal war."

"After all, Russia is destroying lives not only here in Ukraine but also harming people in countries that we have traditionally supported, with which we have been trading for a long time and which we have always wanted to see stable and prosperous," he stressed.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine had discussed with Egypt, India, the United Arab Emirates, and leaders from Africa, Asia and Europe ways to ensure food security and take steps towards de-escalation.

"Unfortunately, every time we face the same thing: Russia's stubborn unwillingness and determination to continue fighting," he concluded.