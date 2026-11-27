Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky believes that periodic adjustments to the system for exempting employees from military mobilization are a necessary measure in wartime.

"Looking at specific instances, such as a lawmaker’s statement regarding the exemption of staff working for anonymous Telegram channels, it becomes clear that the exemption system requires refinement. Therefore, the government’s periodic introduction of changes is, in my view, a wartime necessity; the situation on the ground and the progress of mobilization evolve daily," Koretsky stated during a parliamentary question-and-answer session with the government on Friday, as reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

Addressing his earlier announcement that the government would present a new "social contract" regarding mobilization obligations for businesses by December 1, the Prime Minister noted: "We stated that it would be unveiled in early December. We are working on it. Nothing has changed; we will be ready to present our proposal by the beginning of December."

As previously reported, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky announced that the government would introduce a new social contract concerning mobilization obligations for businesses by December 1. Specifically, the Ministry of Defence is developing a mechanism for 100% exemption from mobilization, contingent upon the fulfillment of certain mobilization obligations: a company would be permitted to exempt its entire workforce, provided it consistently and voluntarily contributes a portion of its staff to military service.