Russian strikes, again aimed at key substations and distribution networks over the past day, left some consumers without power in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, the Energy Ministry said.

The situation remains difficult in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions, the ministry said in a Telegram post on Friday.

"Enemy shelling has cut power to a significant share of consumers there. Energy workers are working to restore power supply," it said.

Emergency outages are being applied in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Across Ukraine, as announced on Thursday, hourly outage schedules apply in most regions during November 27, and capacity limitation schedules for industry.