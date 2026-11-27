Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has said that the baseline scenario for the pension reform currently being developed would require approximately UAH 170 billion in additional annual payments.

"Regarding pension reform, do we realize that we need to find solutions, implement pension reform and increase pensions? Absolutely, yes!" Koretsky said during a question-and-answer session with the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The prime minister said that the government had calculated various reform scenarios and that the baseline scenario currently under development would require approximately UAH 170 billion in additional payments annually.

"Almost UAH 200 billion. At present, this is an unaffordable amount. Therefore, we are looking for a compromise solution that will allow us to move in this direction step by step," the prime minister said.

As reported, in September 2023, then Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that a reform of the pay-as-you-go pension system would be carried out in 2024.

In October 2023, then Social Policy Minister Oksana Zholnovych said that the government would prepare all the infrastructure necessary for a funded pension system by 2025, but if the war continued, it could be launched only after victory.

In September 2024, First Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Daria Marchak, now Deputy Minister of Economy, announced that the reform of the pay-as-you-go pension system had been developed. For her part, Zholnovych said that the ministry planned to introduce a funded pension system in 2026 and also projected that the new pay-as-you-go pension system would be launched in July 2025.

In early January 2025, Shmyhal said that Ukraine planned to introduce basic social assistance and adopt legislation on a funded pension system in 2025.

In January 2025, Zholnovych said that the first contributions under the funded pension system could begin in 2026.

In August 2025, Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Denys Uliutin said that work was underway with international partners on a temporary financial instrument to ensure that pension savings would be preserved and protected against inflation.

In October 2025, Uliutin said that introducing a mandatory funded pension system in Ukraine was premature, as the financial market was not ready to ensure the effective investment of such funds.

In November 2025, Uliutin said that the ministry would complete the drafting of a pension reform bill by the end of December 2025.

In February 2026, Uliutin said he expected to complete work on pension reform and submit the bill to the Verkhovna Rada in 2026. In his opinion, the current demographic situation and the state of the pension system were the most favorable conditions for launching comprehensive pension reform.

In late September, Uliutin reported that the Ministry of Social Policy had finalized the draft law on pension system reform.

The government's action program provides for the introduction of a voluntary funded pension system in 2027.