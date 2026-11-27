Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov said parliament must pass nine more laws by the end of the year for Ukraine to receive more than EUR 2 billion in January 2027.

"Since the start of the full-scale war, financial support for Ukraine from the EU and member states has exceeded EUR 245 billion... Under the Ukraine Facility component alone, the amount of support has already exceeded EUR 40 billion. At the same time, it is important to understand that receiving financial support depends directly on meeting our European integration commitments, in particular adopting the relevant bills," Chentsov said during the government question hour in parliament on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Under agreements with the EU on financial support, nine more laws are due to be adopted by the end of the fourth quarter of 2026, he said.

"Financing of about EUR 230 million is tied to the adoption of each of them. So timely adoption of these laws by parliament will allow Ukraine to count on receiving more than EUR 2 billion already in January," he said.

Chentsov said amendments to the Ukraine Plan provide for 29 new steps tied to attracting additional budget support of more than EUR 6.6 billion. He said the government, in coordination with parliament, is now finishing preparing the amendments to the plan.