Ukraine's IT industry should contribute at least 20% of Ukraine's GDP by 2030, Digital Transformation Minister Oksana Ferchuk said, adding that she sees no reason why Ukraine cannot reach that level.

"We would like IT to contribute at least 20% of our GDP. We think this is a normal figure. We saw, I think, such a level in neighboring Poland. We saw Israel's economy, where it comes close to 50% altogether. I see no reason why we cannot have such good numbers," Ferchuk said at the Forbes Tech forum, "Code Red," an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The IT industry's contribution to the Ukrainian economy is currently estimated at 3-6%, which is not a bad figure compared with earlier periods, she said.

Another indicator is the volume of investment coming into the IT sector, she said. It is currently weak, but the ministry has an idea for raising it so companies can grow faster, increase revenue and meet planned targets. A package of legislative changes has been prepared, including on Diia.City Invest, and discussions are under way with parliament and sector experts on the possibility of adopting it, she said.

The Digital Ministry is also watching the IT sector's share of exports, which it now considers significant but not enough. Ferchuk said the share of IT services and goods in exports can and should reach up to 50%.

The number of residents of the Diia.City special tax regime is another indicator of the sector's development, and it is growing faster than the IT sector itself, partly because of the development of the miltech sector, she said. According to the ministry, the number of Diia.City residents has reached almost 5,000.