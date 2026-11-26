The eurozone summit, held on Thursday ahead of a meeting of the European Council, discussed the current economic and financial situation, according to the summit's concluding statement.

"The euro area economy has demonstrated resilience in the face of new external challenges: economic activity has been stronger than expected, the labor market remains stable and the financial sector remains robust," the statement said.

It also said that, amid such adverse factors as high inflation, rising global interest rates and heightened uncertainty, eurozone policy should "continue to focus on building resilience, maintaining sound and sustainable public finances, and enhancing competitiveness."

Eurozone leaders also recalled their commitment under the "One Europe, One Market" roadmap to reach an agreement on the digital euro by the end of 2026.

They stressed the importance of completing legislative work as soon as possible and accelerating the subsequent preparatory steps. This would allow the Eurosystem to advance the necessary preparations for the timely issuance of the digital euro, they said.