Employers posted the largest number of job vacancies offering military reservation in October 2026 for drivers, loaders and construction workers, with the number of such listings in these categories rising by 31.4%, 67.1% and 27.2%, respectively, year-on-year, OLX Jobs press service has reported.

According to the study obtained by Interfax-Ukraine, 1,114 vacancies offering reservation were posted for drivers in October 2026, compared with 848 in October 2025, while the median salary rose 9%, from UAH 50,500 to UAH 55,000. The number of vacancies for loaders increased from 480 to 802, with the median salary rising 23.1%, from UAH 27,500 to UAH 33,861. For construction workers, 285 vacancies were recorded in October, compared with 224 a year earlier, while the median salary increased 18.2%, from UAH 55,000 to UAH 65,000.

Among other occupations offering reservation in October 2026, sales assistants accounted for the largest number of vacancies, at 250, almost 2.4 times the 105 recorded in October 2025. The median salary was UAH 27,500, up 14.6% from UAH 24,000 a year earlier. There were 243 vacancies for order pickers, with a median salary of UAH 38,850; 202 for general laborers, up 1.5% from 199, with a median salary of UAH 42,500, up 20.6% from UAH 35,250; and 165 for auto mechanics, up 33.1% from 124, with a median salary of UAH 50,000, up 11.1% from UAH 45,000.

Employers also offered reservation to security guards in October this year (122 vacancies, median salary UAH 26,500), welders (115, UAH 45,000), cashiers (113, UAH 21,445) and storekeepers (102, UAH 36,000). In October 2025, cooks were also among the most frequently advertised occupations offering reservation, with 105 vacancies and a median salary of UAH 32,900.

OLX Jobs said vacancies offering reservation were concentrated primarily in physically demanding and logistics-oriented sectors, while the expansion of this segment of the labor market and competition for candidates were prompting employers to raise wages.

Earlier, on Oct 23, the Cabinet of Ministers finalized changes to the reservation system, separating the critical status of enterprises from economic performance indicators and updating sectoral and regional criteria. It also established a Coordination Center to organize the reservation of persons liable for military service during mobilization and martial law, and reduced the maximum reservation quota for the energy sector and defense industry from 100% to 95%, while allowing applications to the center for an increase in the quota. The government also announced a mechanism for 100% reservation subject to fulfillment of a mobilization obligation through the regular voluntary enlistment of employees, which is currently being developed.