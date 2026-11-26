Ukraine has received $450 million from the World Bank—backed by guarantees from the Government of Japan—under the RISE (business support) and SURGE (reconstruction support) programs, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyiy announced.

"Both programs operate on the same principle: funds are disbursed upon the achievement of specific targets. $225 million was received under the RISE program. Of this amount, $190 million is a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, guaranteed by the Government of Japan, while the remaining $35 million is a credit from the International Development Association," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the World Bank has verified that the targets were met. Specifically, 20,000 entrepreneurs and enterprises received funding or services through modernized state business support programs, and 100,000 applications were submitted via the "ePermit" (yeDozvil) system.

Furthermore, representatives from 500 companies completed capacity-building programs focused on product standards harmonized with European Union requirements.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the RISE program is intended to strengthen state support for small and medium-sized enterprises and expand access for Ukrainian businesses to foreign markets. "Another $225 million comes as a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development—also backed by guarantees from the Government of Japan—under the SURGE program. It is aimed at establishing the institutional foundations for implementing and financing a climate-resilient recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.