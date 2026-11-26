PJSC Obolon, one of Ukraine's largest producers of beer and soft drinks, has announced its entry into the craft beer segment: in November, the company launched a mini-brewery, Varnitsa No. 1, in Kyiv, specializing in small-batch production of craft beers.

According to a press release from the company received by Interfax-Ukraine, the mini-brewery has an estimated production capacity of 125,000 liters of beer per month. Its first seven beer varieties are already available through the company's O-Market branded retail chain, where the products are sold on tap and can be purchased in PET bottles filled directly at the stores.

Obolon said the mini-brewery was set up at the site of the first brewing facility of the Kyiv brewery, where Obolon's first beer varieties were brewed in the past.

"Craft brewing is a new direction for Obolon, which we plan to develop systematically," the press release quoted Obolon chief brewer Viktor Saltanyuk as saying.

The company said the next stage, following the supply of craft beer to its branded retail network, would be entering the HoReCa segment, where the beer will be supplied in kegs. Going forward, the company plans to expand product distribution, including through national and regional retail chains.

Obolon noted that, prior to launching its craft beer business, it produced goods under 32 different brands. Its production facilities are located at eight production sites in six regions of Ukraine. In addition to beverages, Obolon produces brewing malt and packaging materials and recycles PET packaging. The group employs more than 3,500 people.

In January-June 2026, the company increased revenue by 11.4% compared with the same period in 2025, to UAH 7.46 billion, while net profit declined by 44.5%, to UAH 297.9 million.