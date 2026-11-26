Regional military administrations and Kyiv City Military Administration must assess the arrangements for protecting employees and visitors at businesses during air raid alerts by March 4, 2027, identify the need for additional shelters and outstanding issues, and submit this information to the Ministry of Economy and the State Emergency Service (SES), the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine said in an updated clarification.

As reported, amendments to government resolutions No. 1092 and No. 138 take into account parliamentary recommendations (resolutions No. 16191 and No. 16207 dated November 24) and concern business operations during the "yellow" (drone) threat level. The rules for the "red" threat level remain unchanged. The transition period for businesses that have not provided shelters or safe spaces by December 4, 2026, will last until June 4, 2027, subject to employees' consent and the implementation of organizational safety measures. Documents confirming preparations are to be kept at the enterprise, with no mandatory submission required.

The requirements depend on the number of people simultaneously present at a facility. Facilities accommodating up to 20 people may operate without a shelter, provided that alert systems, information procedures, employee consent and safety measures are in place, including the use of a room complying with the two-wall rule. This arrangement will remain in effect after June 4, 2027. Facilities accommodating between 21 and 99 people (for example, a café with five employees and 30 seats) must have access to a shelter within walking distance (up to 300 meters for buildings of three or more floors and civil protection facilities, and up to 500 meters for medium- and low-rise buildings), a designated safe space with sufficient capacity, or a room complying with the two-wall rule. This arrangement will also remain valid after June 4. Facilities accommodating 100 or more people simultaneously, including shopping and entertainment centers, must have a ready-to-use shelter with sufficient capacity for everyone present.

A separate agreement with the shelter's operator is not required to gain access during an air raid alert, and the absence of such an agreement cannot serve as grounds for refusing entry. However, a written agreement is required when several companies jointly use, maintain or equip a shelter. After June 4, 2027, facilities accommodating up to 20 people, businesses that have documented the impossibility of providing a shelter or safe space (without requiring separate authorization from government agencies), and providers of fuel, medicines, essential goods, postal, logistics and financial services will be permitted to operate without a shelter or safe space during the yellow threat level.

Employees' consent is obtained once, through meeting minutes, in writing or electronically, after they have been informed about the risks, available shelters and procedures to follow. Such consent does not restrict their rights and cannot be used to compel them to work in unsafe conditions. In the event of immediate danger or a change in the threat level, work must be suspended. Visitors decide for themselves whether to remain on the premises and must be included in the total number of people present and in calculations of shelter capacity. A sign bearing prescribed wording and meeting specific size requirements must be placed near the entrance or on an exterior wall. In particular, the sign "Facility Not Provided with a Shelter" must also be displayed when a room complying with the two-wall rule is used. If an external shelter is available, the sign must indicate its direction, distance, access procedure and address.

As reported, the government extended the transition period for meeting requirements to protect employees and visitors during the yellow air raid alert level through June 4, 2027, inclusive. This means that businesses that have not yet provided access to shelters may continue operating with employees' consent and subject to organizational safety measures.

The Economy Ministry previously noted that the decision had been developed jointly with businesses to enable enterprises to continue operating and people to retain their jobs, while keeping public safety a priority. Certain exemptions are provided for facilities that objectively cannot provide shelters and for suppliers of essential goods and services, provided that safety measures are observed.

According to a survey of individual entrepreneurs participating in the European Business Association's (EBA) Unlimit Ukraine project, conducted before the government's decision to postpone the deadline for providing shelters until June 4, 2027, some 65% of small business owners were not prepared to meet the new shelter requirements by March 4, 2027. At the same time, 74% of respondents said they lacked sufficient financial resources to meet these requirements.