The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a list of measures for advance preparedness and emergency response in cities with populations exceeding 100,000 in the event of the destruction or failure of sewage pumping stations (SPS) under martial law.

According to government directive No. 1240-r dated November 23, 2026, published on the Government Portal on Thursday, the document provides, in particular, for the development of response plans for critical sewage pumping stations, the preparation of temporary hourly wastewater discharge schedules for industrial consumers, and the possible introduction of restrictions or interruptions in centralized water supply.

Under the document, regional and Kyiv city state (military) administrations, together with local government bodies and utility service providers, must identify critical sewage pumping stations and the boundaries of sewerage catchment areas in advance. They must also approve a response plan for each such station, covering shut-off and control valves, bypass systems, mobile pumping units, backup power sources, fuel and lubricant reserves, temporary emergency wastewater discharge sites, and emergency stocks of materials, equipment and specialized vehicles.

To reduce the load on sewerage networks from industrial consumers, the measures provide for inspections of industrial facilities, determining actual volumes of water consumption and wastewater discharge, including from their own water sources, and preparing agreed temporary hourly wastewater discharge schedules. Enterprises must be notified of these schedules no later than 48 hours after their approval. If these measures prove insufficient, temporary restrictions or interruptions in centralized water supply to individual industrial consumers may be introduced, taking into account the safe operation or controlled shutdown of technological processes, firefighting needs and the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure facilities.

Special operating schedules are envisaged for state and municipal institutions and facilities in such cities, with water-intensive operations, including laundry and food service activities, shifted to hours when the load on sewerage networks is lowest. These arrangements must comply with sanitary and fire safety requirements and ensure the uninterrupted operation of medical and penitentiary institutions and other essential services. For residents and other consumers, authorities must prepare procedures for informing the public about water conservation, identify areas, priorities and schedules for possible water supply restrictions, and develop plans for setting up drinking water distribution points and routes for delivering drinking and non-potable water.

In addition, permanent interagency working groups will be established in the regions and Kyiv in cooperation with the Ministry of Development, the Ministry of Economy, the State Environmental Inspectorate, the State Agency of Water Resources and local government bodies. These groups will coordinate measures to identify and stop violations of legislation on drinking water, water supply and wastewater disposal. They will collect, consolidate and cross-check information on businesses' accounting, contractual and permitting documents and immediately notify law enforcement agencies if signs of criminal offenses are detected.

The Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport is responsible for coordinating the implementation of these measures and consolidating information. Regional military administrations and Kyiv City Military Administration must inform the ministry about the status of basic preparedness measures and the establishment of interagency commissions within two weeks. In the event of the actual destruction or failure of a sewage pumping station due to an accident or emergency, they must submit a report within 24 hours and continue reporting daily until normal system operations are restored.