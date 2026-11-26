The total damage caused by air pollution in the Mykolaiv region as a result of fires triggered by Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and open areas in October 2026 exceeded UAH 10.5 million, the State Environmental Inspectorate has reported.

According to the agency's Facebook post, more than 3,400 tonnes of pollutants were released into the atmosphere during the month. Carbon dioxide accounted for the largest share of recorded emissions, while toxic compounds and products of incomplete combustion were also detected.

The inspectorate noted that the consequences of such emissions are not limited to the impact sites, as pollutants can spread through air currents, affect air quality and place additional pressure on natural ecosystems.

As reported, Russian attacks in October caused fires at a cargo terminal, a vehicle service station and an adjacent open area where car tires were stored. Port infrastructure and an Epicentr shopping center were also struck.

In November, the Ministry of Economy and Environment reported that more than 3,500 square meters of land had been contaminated by a sunflower oil spill following a Russian drone strike on the premises of Bandursky Oil Extraction Plant LLC, part of the Kernel agricultural holding.